Philippines tells the US UU. What will end the military cooperation agreement

MANILA – The Philippines said Tuesday that it had officially informed the United States that it was scrapping a military pact that had given the old American ally a safety blanket for the past two decades.
The notice to terminate the pact, the Agreement of the Visiting Forces, comes when President Rodrigo Duterte has warmed up to China while distancing himself from the United States, the former colonial ruler of the Philippines. The measure also occurs when the Philippines has shown a growing reluctance to face China over its territorial claims in the South China Sea.
The agreement allows the United States to rotate its forces through the Philippine military bases. It has allowed approximately 300 joint annual exercises between the US and Filipino armies, said R. Clarke Cooper, deputy secretary of state for political-military affairs. He told reporters on Monday that the termination of the agreement would put those operations "at risk."
The agreement is still in force, but the notice to terminate it, delivered to the United States Embassy in Manila, starts a clock that will remain in effect for 180 days before its expiration.
"The deputy head of mission of the United States received notification of termination of the Agreement of the Visiting Forces," Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin said on Twitter announcing the measure.
The Philippine government's decision comes when Mr. Duterte has become increasingly belligerent towards the United States, mainly due to Washington's refusal to grant a visa to Senator Ronald dela Rosa, the first architect of the violent war on drugs of Mr. Duterte.
Duterte's threats to end the pact have alarmed some in his own administration, who see the US military alliance as a cornerstone of Philippine security and a counterweight to China's growing naval power in the South China Sea.
Presenting himself before the Philippine Senate last week, Mr. Locsin warned against the end of the pact, which has allowed large-scale joint military exercises between the two allies after the U.S. military was expelled from the Subic and Clark naval bases. north of Manila in the early 1990s for lease disagreements. The bases were once the largest US military facilities outside the United States.
The Foreign Secretary said that neither he nor the Philippines Department of National Defense were asked for advice to end the pact. Without the agreement, Locsin said, the United States would have its hands tied to help the Philippines, its oldest military ally in Asia, should it be attacked.
In recent years, the United States has intensified naval maneuvers with the Philippines in its attempt to counter China's growing challenge to the historic US naval domain of the South China Sea. The frequency of these maneuvers has alarmed some in the Philippines, with the secretary of defense, Delfin Lorenzana, warning last year that It could cause conflicts with China.
In addition to courting the Philippines, China has used its influence and economic power to attract other Southeast Asian countries to its sphere of influence, including Cambodia, that US officials fear that Beijing is becoming a military post for Chinese ambitions.
Many Filipino military leaders and politicians are in favor of complying with the joint forces treaty, and lawmakers have said that ending the country's participation in the agreement would require the consent of the Senate.
Locsin, the Foreign Affairs Secretary, said the Visiting Forces Agreement allowed Filipino troops to receive much-needed training on non-traditional threats such as the fight against illegal drugs and terrorism.
The United States played a fundamental role in helping the Philippine forces in their defeat of the Islamist militants who took the southern city of Marawi in 2017.
But Mr. Duterte, a leader known for his volatility and for making threats that he often does not carry out, seems determined this time to resist the United States.
On Monday night, he attacked the United States and its army again, saying that Washington had always achieved the best end of the agreement. He said that after large-scale war games, American troops simply go home, taking their modern weapons.
“They don't leave it with us. None, ”said Duterte. "Also, if you buy, it's expensive."
"Trump and others are trying to save the Agreement of the Visiting Forces," he added of the US president. “I told them I don't want to. One is that Americans are very rude, "he said, cursing the agents of the Central Intelligence Agency who, he said, could be listening to him.
He also ruled out the deterrent effect of US forces against external influences such as China.
"They do not mean harm," he said of China and its military, as long as "we also do not do something that is harmful to them."