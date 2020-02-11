Philippines tells the US UU. What will end the military cooperation agreement

MANILA – The Philippines said Tuesday that it had officially informed the United States that it was scrapping a military pact that had given the old American ally a safety blanket for the past two decades.

The notice to terminate the pact, the Agreement of the Visiting Forces, comes when President Rodrigo Duterte has warmed up to China while distancing himself from the United States, the former colonial ruler of the Philippines. The measure also occurs when the Philippines has shown a growing reluctance to face China over its territorial claims in the South China Sea.

The agreement allows the United States to rotate its forces through the Philippine military bases. It has allowed approximately 300 joint annual exercises between the US and Filipino armies, said R. Clarke Cooper, deputy secretary of state for political-military affairs. He told reporters on Monday that the termination of the agreement would put those operations "at risk."

The agreement is still in force, but the notice to terminate it, delivered to the United States Embassy in Manila, starts a clock that will remain in effect for 180 days before its expiration.