Philipp Grubauer's 34 salvage closure leads Avalanche to beat senators – Up News Info

More than three weeks passed between the Avalanche games inside the Pepsi Center when Colorado finally returned to its local ice Tuesday night.

The welcome party? A great performance against a lower NHL feeder that extended the current winning streak of the Avs to five games. Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer was brilliant with 34 saves in his second bleached performance this season, while strikers Mikko Rantanen, Valeri Nichushkin and Gabe Landeskog added goals in a 3-0 victory.

The avalanche (33-16-6) entered the night scoring 3.65 goals per game leading the NHL. Tuesday's result showed that Colorado is also able to win a careless contest, as it remains in second place (72 points) for the Central Division race.

A mostly uninspiring first period ended with a bang when Rantanen showed why he won that six-year, $ 55.5 million contract monster this offseason. He received the disc in transition and used an ingenious turning movement from the inside out in the neutral zone, veteran defender Ron Hainsey for a clear escape to the net. Then, Rantanen turned upside down and beat Marcus Hoberg, Ottawa goalkeeper, to give Colorado a 1-0 lead with 41 seconds remaining in the period.

Rantanen, who missed 16 games with an ankle injury this season, now has seven points (three goals) in his last eight starts. That moved Rantanen to 38 points (18 goals) for the season.

After a second goalless period, the senators maintained the advantage of shots on goal (23-21) with Colorado failing to score in four power play opportunities. The offensive fall emphasized the importance of the recent increase in the Grubauer game. Netminder, 28, has allowed one or less goals in each of his last four games. Grubauer's 18 wins this season coincide with the peak of his career last season.

Nichushkin left the game midway through the third period with a power goal, redirecting an Andre Burakovsky record near the net to climb 2-0. The defender Sam Girard also received assistance.

The Avalanche persevered in its first full game without the second-line center Nazem Kadri, who is out indefinitely with a lower body injury sustained in Sunday's victory at the Minnesota Wild. Avs center J.T. Compher replaced Kadri in the second line. Nathan MacKinnon and Ryan Graves were credited with assists in Rantanen's goal.

Landeskog scored an open net goal with 1:05 remaining. The senators (18-27-11) have now lost six consecutive games.

Colorado will face Washington Capitals on Thursday night as the second clash of a five-game homestand.