Philipp Grubauer's 34 salvage closure leads Avalanche to beat senators – Up News Info

More than three weeks passed between the Avalanche games inside the Pepsi Center when Colorado finally returned to its local ice Tuesday night.

The welcome party? A great performance against a lower NHL feeder that extended the current winning streak of the Avs to five games. Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer was brilliant with 34 saves in his second bleached performance this season, while strikers Mikko Rantanen, Valeri Nichushkin and Gabe Landeskog added goals in a 3-0 victory.

The avalanche (33-16-6) entered the night scoring 3.65 goals per game leading the NHL. Tuesday's result showed that Colorado is also able to win a careless contest, as it remains in second place (72 points) for the Central Division race.

A mostly uninspiring first period ended with a bang when Rantanen showed why he won that six-year, $ 55.5 million contract monster this offseason. He received the disc in transition and used an ingenious turning movement from the inside out in the neutral zone, veteran defender Ron Hainsey for a clear escape to the net. Then, Rantanen turned upside down and beat Marcus Hoberg, Ottawa goalkeeper, to give Colorado a 1-0 lead with 41 seconds remaining in the period.

Rantanen, who missed 16 games with an ankle injury this season, now has seven points (three goals) in his last eight starts. That moved Rantanen to 38 points (18 goals) for the season.

