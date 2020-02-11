Phil Neville's wife, Julie, reveals that he went to a soccer training during an emergency caesarean section

The wife of England's female soccer coach Phil Neville revealed that she left her to go training before she almost died giving birth to her daughter.

Julie Neville, 43, has been married to former Manchester United player, also 43, for 20 years after they met at a friend's 21st birthday party three years earlier.

They have two children, Harvey, born in 2002, and Isabella, born in 2004, who was later diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 18 months of age.

But Mrs. Neville revealed that her husband's devotion to her job meant that he was not by her side when Isabella's birth went terribly wrong, and they left her fighting for her life.

She told the Manchester Evening News how she asked the doctors "how long it would take,quot; when she began to bleed and was told she would need an emergency C-section.

Julie Neville, 43, has been married to former Manchester United Phil player for 20 years after they met at a friend's 21st birthday party three years earlier.

Neville, 43, is now a manager of the Lionesses and appears in a friendly match between England and Brazil in October last year.

Ms. Neville, who lives with her husband and children in a luxurious mansion in Hale, Greater Manchester, said: "I was in the hospital for a few weeks because my waters broke before 28 weeks.

“ He was sleeping in a chair next to the delivery table every night and then he was going to train during the day and then, on the morning he was born, it was quite obvious that something bad was going wrong.

"I was suffering a pretty heavy hemorrhage and they said,quot; we have to get this baby out now. "

& # 39; Phillip told the obstetrician & # 39; How much do you think it will take? I was thinking that I would go training and do some things at work and then I'll come back later.

"I was pretty bad at the point, thinking:" My God, I think I'm dying. "

& # 39; And then he said & # 39; right, I'm just going to train & # 39 ;. So my mother is at home taking care of our one year old son. I am alone in this delivery room.

The mother of two children recalled that her husband had only left for 10 minutes when Isabella's heart stopped beating.

She said: & # 39; They pressed an alarm and before I knew it there were 20 people in the room and I was suffering more and more bleeding.

& # 39; I literally remember them going & # 39 ;, where is Philip? Someone call him now that he needs to come now.

& # 39; There was this panic station and I remember saying & # 39; I need to wait, can we wait? & # 39;

Phil and Julie have two children, Harvey, born in 2002, and Isabella, born in 2004, who was later diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 18 months of age.

& # 39; It turns out that I remember him running in the last minute and then they had to kick him out because he hadn't had a heartbeat for six minutes and they had to knock me out and it was an emergency section.

"Now look back and say," probably looking back, maybe it wasn't a good idea. "

& # 39; I would never say & # 39; I'm really really scared & # 39 ;, I thought & # 39; Go away, I'll be fine & # 39; & # 39 ;.

"He says that is the only time that football probably should not have come first."

Ms. Neville also told her local newspaper that her husband "had never made her drink,quot; in the 23 years that had been an article.

She said: & # 39; We have been married for 20 years and have been together 23 years and, honestly, he has never made me a drink.

& # 39; He is not able. He simply never learned. He just doesn't know how. It's not that I think I wouldn't do it if I could, I just don't know how to do it.

Last summer, while the co-owner of Salford City, Neville, took the Lionesses of England to the semifinals of the World Cup in France before retiring gracefully in fourth place, his project Julie, the wife, achieved the renewal of your home.

Mrs. Neville (pictured) revealed that her husband's devotion to his work meant that he was not by her side when Isabella's birth went terribly wrong, and they left her fighting for her life.

Now she has a games room with her soccer memories, a private cinema, a fully equipped gym, an indoor pool and a spa area and she has her own dressing room.

The couple did not speak for six months after their first meeting, but Neville told a friend that he had just met the woman he was going to marry.

She says she has accepted that she comes in a "close second,quot; to her love for football throughout her life.

She said: & # 39; I think what I'm most proud of is her work ethic. Philip told me shortly after we got married that he loved me very much, but

"I was very close to football and I don't feel insulted by that in any way." Literally, eat, sleep, live football.

To put it that way, he works seven days a week from the first hour of the morning until the last of the night. I don't remember the last time he had a day off.

"He took the job with the Lionesses almost two years ago and I think he had three days off when he worked from home, and we had a family vacation in three years."

Neville was appointed director of the women's team in England in January 2018, signing a contract that will last until the end of the UEFA Women's UEFA 2021 Eurocup, and will take the footballers to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"Ultimately, I probably think he probably thinks that he is a man in a woman's job and that eventually a woman will take his job," said his wife.

"But until that moment, he says:" I will take you as far as I can to that point. "

& # 39; I am really proud of all his achievements and now he will go to Tokyo in summer. I am independent and plan everything I do, either myself or with the children, as if I did it alone. If he is close, it is an advantage.

& # 39; Nine times out of 10 may not be and I am used to it. I'm used to him being away and I want him to feel he can take any job and do whatever he wants to do and know that I'll be fine with it.

"I never wanted him to look back and think,quot; I really wanted that job "or,quot; I really wanted to do that and I didn't do it because Julie didn't want me to do it. "

& # 39; Although there are times when I wished he could be home for a certain thing or do something he would never ask him to go.

& # 39; It works because I'm independent and I don't care about that. He knows that the bills are paid, the house is taken care of and the children are tidy.

"He needs to do that in order to concentrate either on the Olympic Games or in the city of Salford."