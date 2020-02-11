Personal data of 6.5 million Israeli voters leaked – Latest news

In a mass violation, an electoral application called Elector in use by the Likud party of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exposed confidential personal data, including identity card numbers, full names and addresses of the entire national voter registry of approximately 6.5 Millions of citizens

The Privacy Defense Authority issued a statement Monday night that it had opened an investigation into the actions of multiple parties involved in the leakage of Likud's personal information of about 6.5 million Israeli voters, The Jerusalem reported Monday Post.

The statement said the authority would investigate both the officials responsible for the Likud and third parties hired by the party, who had an obligation to protect personal data, the report adds.

%MINIFYHTML893d3e530220a7d27380ae1f0d96f51c11% %MINIFYHTML893d3e530220a7d27380ae1f0d96f51c12%

The mass rape was linked to a mobile application used by Prime Minister Netanyahu and his Likud party to communicate with voters, offering news and information about the March 2 elections.

The failure, first reported by the Haaretz newspaper, was the latest in a long series of large-scale data and software violations that demonstrated the inability of governments and corporations around the world to safeguard people's private information and ensure the integrity of electoral systems, according to The New York Times.

According to an Israeli research website focused on the media industry, the web version of the Elector application was written carelessly, allowing anyone using a simple browser to obtain high-level access to the entire database.

