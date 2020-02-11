Penn Badgley waiting for the first child with Domino Kirke

Instagram

The star singer's wife & # 39; You & # 39; announces the happy news in an emotional Instagram post in which it also opens on the pain of suffering two spontaneous abortions in a row.

Penn badgley Y Domino Kirke They are waiting for their first baby together.

The music is pregnant with her second child and revealed the news in an emotional Instagram post on Monday, February 10, during which she also spoke about the pain of multiple miscarriages.

"On the road again," he captioned a picture of his belly. "Pregnancy after loss is something else. After two spontaneous abortions in a row, we were ready to call him. I stopped trusting my body and started accepting the fact that it was over. As a midwife, I have seen and heard everything. It takes everything I have to separate lovingly from the losses that I have been present for and be in my own experience. "

Kirke, who is also a doula, reflected on her pregnancy with Cassius, her 10-year-old son from a previous relationship, writing: "When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I plunged into happiness." Without realizing the birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years of experience to extract, I value my birth community and the knowledge I have. "

"You are already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we have never had to do, little one. Thank you."

Ex "Gossip Girl"Star Badgley and Kirke got married in 2017.