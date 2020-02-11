Patriots sign defensive endorsement Lenzy Pipkins

%MINIFYHTML71fd1f6324dd0686e22a1ed540e451da11% %MINIFYHTML71fd1f6324dd0686e22a1ed540e451da12%

The New England Patriots have added a corner to their list.

The team announced Tuesday that they signed defender Lenzy Pipkins.

#Patriotas Defensive firm Lenzy Pipkins: https://t.co/TAKZGhlNQn – New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 11, 2020

Despite not practicing the sport until his senior year of high school, the Texas native played college football in Louisiana-Monroe before transferring to the state of Oklahoma for his senior season in 2016. While in Oklahoma, he played at 13 games and finished with 24 solo tackles, 14 tackle assists and two pass deviations.

Then, the Packers signed him in 2017 as a free agent not recruited, appearing in 12 games and recording fifteen tackles, 11 solo tackles and a pass deflection, while also making a special team entry. In 2018, he was changed to the Indiana Colts and played in a game, a 24-38 loss to the Patriots. After a brief season in Detroit, he was signed by the Cleveland Browns practice team, but was suspended in August.

Now, Pipkins is in New England, where he will join the Patriots' elite corner list that includes the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore and a promising J.C. Jackson, who obtained comparisons with Malcolm Butler.