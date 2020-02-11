Paramount Man receives historic face transplant after being hit by drunk driver – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML7f3112505e6b6f8f7f1f7f3020df4bd711% %MINIFYHTML7f3112505e6b6f8f7f1f7f3020df4bd712%

– In 2013, while standing on the shoulder of Highway 605 in his overheated car, a drunk driver hit Robert Chelsea in the back.

"My car rose in the air and went down and exploded," he said.

Chelsea was treated for burns that covered 60% of her body.

"The tip of my tongue burned, my lips burned," he said.

While in a coma, Chelsea received skin grafting surgeries for his hands and arms, but could not rebuild his lips, nose and ear.

"It looked like a Halloween mask," he said.

But five years later, Chelsea met with Dr. Bohdan Pomahac of the Brigham and Women Hospital in Boston, recognized as one of the world's leading transplant leaders. After several evaluations, Chelsea was put on the waiting list.

And just last July, the 68-year-old man traveled to Boston to become the first African-American person and the oldest person to receive a full-face transplant surgery. Pomahac led a team of 45 doctors through the 16-hour surgery.

"And those layers of the donor's face were put one at a time and then connected," Chelsea said.

Today, Chelsea is adapting to her new face and a new hair.

"If you ask me how I feel about having someone else's face, it's very different," he said.

Doctors said that within a year, Chelsea will regain the ability to eat, smile and talk, but said he is eager to kiss his daughter, something he has not been able to do for years.

"It's always good to be able to kiss her cheeks," he said. "And, for her, I could kiss mine."

Chelsea hoped that by sharing his story, he inspired others to give the gift of life and become organ donors.

And although the accident has irrevocably changed Chelsea's life, he said he felt privileged that God chose him to undertake this journey.

"I want to enjoy the ride," he said. "He has opened a dimension he would never have known as a normal person."

Friends have created a GoFundMe page for Chelsea to help cover the cost of travel to and from Boston, medical treatment and ongoing care.