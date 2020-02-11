Palestinians reject reports of withdrawing UN resolution on US plan | News

Palestinian officials have denied reports that a United Nations Security Council resolution that condemns the Middle East plan of US President Donald Trump has been withdrawn while the president of the Palestinian Authority (PA), Mahmoud Abbas, was preparing to address the Security Council on Tuesday.

Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said a draft resolution "was still circulating,quot; and described rumors that the United States had put pressure on member states to obstruct the resolution by unfounded

"We continue the process of consultation with several countries in a way that does not contradict the principles of the resolution," he said in a tweet.

"The reports that the resolution promoted by the Arab Group and the non-aligned movement has been withdrawn are unfounded."

Last month, Trump unveiled his delayed Middle East plan, which was strongly supported by Israel but condemned by the Palestinians. The plan envisages a disjointed Palestinian state that delivers key parts of the occupied West Bank to Israel and favors Israel in key controversial matters, including borders, the state of Jerusalem and Jewish settlements.

Erekat, who arrived in New York with Abbas, said the reports on the Palestinian leadership withdrawing the draft resolution as part of a "vicious war,quot; against the Palestinians.

He also stressed that Abbas will address the Security Council as planned.

Underground divisions

The original draft resolution, co-sponsored by Tunisia and Indonesia and backed by the Palestinians, said Trump's plan violates international law and Security Council demands for a two-state border-based solution before the 1967 war .

He would have expressed the council's determination "to examine practical ways and means to ensure the full implementation of its relevant resolutions, including enforcement measures under Chapter 7 of the (UN) Charter,quot;, which may be by military means or non-military

After lengthy negotiations and drafts reviewed over the weekend, and the circulation of a drastically amended text by the United States, the Palestinians decided not to put any draft in "blue,quot;, a final form for the vote, diplomats told The Associated Press news agency.

Erekat said that because the resolution has not been set to "blue," it cannot be said that it was withdrawn.

The Palestinian leadership has had the backing of the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (ICO) and, more recently, the African Union, which rejected the plan.

But the positions of individual countries are more complicated. Amid pressure for the UN resolution last week, Tunisia abruptly withdrew its UN ambassador, which generated speculation that the Arab state had been pressured by Washington.

After appearing at the UN on Thursday, Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and advisor who led his campaign in the Middle East, said there was a "ton of cracks,quot; in opposition to the plan.

He noted the divisions within the European Union, which did not issue a joint statement criticizing the plan amid the dissent of a handful of countries such as Hungary, led by right-wing populist Viktor Orban.

Of the four EU members who occupy seats in the Security Council, two of them, Germany and Estonia, seemed willing to refrain from a vote criticizing the US plan, diplomats told the AFP news agency.

The other two members are France and Belgium. A fifth member of the EU that was in the Security Council, the United Kingdom, left the block at the end of last month.

Israel and the United States have also been optimistic to gain at least silent support from the Arab states that traditionally support the Palestinians, with the Gulf monarchies united with Israel in their hostility to Iran.

The ambassadors of Bahrain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) attended the presentation of the plan by Trump along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who then held an innovative meeting with the chief general of Sudan.