Palestinian leader denounces Trump's Middle East plan at the UN

The president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, on Tuesday expressed an angry rejection of President Trump's plan for peace between Palestinians and Israelis at the United Nations, describing it as an illegitimate and unilateral proposal that rewarded Israel for decades of occupation and turned to his people land in "Swiss cheese,quot; plagued by Israeli settlements.

In a speech at the Security Council, Abbas categorically repudiated everything about the plan, which Trump revealed with great fanfare two weeks ago in Washington with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel by his side. The plan would give Israel most of what it wanted while offering the Palestinians the possibility of a state with limited sovereignty.

Mr. Abbas, along with many nations, including members of the Arab League and the European Union, publicly rejected the plan shortly after his announcement. But his visit to the United Nations Security Council, the place of many furious confrontations over the protracted Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reinforced his determination to ensure that the plan is never considered, even as a basis for reviving negotiations between Israel and the United States. Palestinians