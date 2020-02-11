Palestinian leader denounces Trump's Middle East plan at the UN

The president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, on Tuesday expressed an angry rejection of President Trump's plan for peace between Palestinians and Israelis at the United Nations, describing it as an illegitimate and unilateral proposal that rewarded Israel for decades of occupation and turned to his people land in "Swiss cheese,quot; plagued by Israeli settlements.
In a speech at the Security Council, Abbas categorically repudiated everything about the plan, which Trump revealed with great fanfare two weeks ago in Washington with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel by his side. The plan would give Israel most of what it wanted while offering the Palestinians the possibility of a state with limited sovereignty.
Mr. Abbas, along with many nations, including members of the Arab League and the European Union, publicly rejected the plan shortly after his announcement. But his visit to the United Nations Security Council, the place of many furious confrontations over the protracted Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reinforced his determination to ensure that the plan is never considered, even as a basis for reviving negotiations between Israel and the United States. Palestinians
"This is an Israeli-American preventive plan to end the question of Palestine," said Abbas.
Trump's plan, which had repeatedly delayed his release, would ensure that Israel controlled a unified Jerusalem as its capital and would not demand that it uproot any of the settlements in the West Bank, established since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, which have caused Palestinian outrage. and alienated much of the world.
"This plan will not bring peace or stability to the region," Abbas told the Security Council. "It's like Swiss cheese, really. Which of you will accept a similar state and conditions? This agreement, ladies and gentlemen, includes the consolidation of the occupation and the strengthening of the apartheid regime from which we think we were liberated a long time ago. "
Trump's plan would also deny the Palestinians their long demand to create a capital in the eastern part of Jerusalem, instead of giving them Abu Dis, an unobstructed suburb of the sacred city, separated from it by a concrete safety barrier built by Israel.
Trump promised to provide $ 50 billion in international investments to help build the new Palestinian entity and open an embassy in his new state.
Mr. Abbas's speech was harshly criticized by Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, who told the Security Council that the Palestinian leader was not interested in the peace talks.
"If President Abbas took the negotiations seriously, he would not be here in New York, he would be in Jerusalem," Danon said. "Complain instead of leading, that's Abbas's way."
Later on Tuesday, Abbas planned to make a joint appearance in New York with Ehud Olmert, the former Israeli prime minister, who in 2008 had negotiated with Abbas the guidelines of a peace plan that would have been much more generous with the Palestinian side.
Olmert's legal problems and the Israeli war in Gaza ended those talks and the right-wing government led by Netanyahu took power.
Before Mr. Abbas spoke, Secretary General António Guterres addressed the council and reaffirmed the commitment of the 193-member organization with the promise of a solution that he imagined two states "living together in peace and security within the borders recognized on the basis of pre -1967 lines ".