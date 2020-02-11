One hundred tickets will go on priority sale with an advance sale until February 28 | Cricket News

A family of four can attend from just £ 26; Tickets for children under 16 cost £ 5

















0:44



Cricket like never before! Here is everything you need to know about The Hundred, which will begin in the summer of 2020.

Cricket like never before! Here is everything you need to know about The Hundred, which will begin in the summer of 2020.

%MINIFYHTML1578bb265ca82082b07eddc62c61f1b911% %MINIFYHTML1578bb265ca82082b07eddc62c61f1b912%

The Hundred tickets have gone on sale with a family of four who can attend the games from just £ 26.

The advance pricing window, which is open from February 12 to 28, offers fans who have registered at www.thehundred.com/signup an opportunity to secure tickets for the new ECB competition of 100 balls and eight teams that will be held in July and August 2020 and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Most adult tickets cost £ 30 or less, while children under 16 can attend any game for £ 5 and children five and under receive free admission to the one-month tournament that aims to make Grow the game and attract a new generation of cricket fans.

The first 100 families who buy tickets per team during the priority period will receive free shirts for children under 16, with a maximum of four shirts per family.

The Hundred men's and women's tournaments will be played alongside the world's biggest players representing Trent Rockets, Southern Brave, Northern Superchargers, Welsh Fire, Oval Invincibles, Manchester Originals, London Spirit or Birmingham Phoenix, eight new teams based in the city.

English star Ben Stokes has joined the Northern Superchargers for The Hundred

England star Ben stokes, who will play for the Superchargers, said: "The Hundred is emerging as the family summer event and I can't wait to get going with the Superchargers in front of the crowds and my own family. Some of the best players in the world will participate

"The eight teams will try to become the first champions of The Hundred, which means that incredible cricket entertainment awaits us, and we want all of you to be part of it."

England player Katherine Brunt He said: "We can't wait for The Hundred. The scale and opportunity for us to bring new fans, as well as to offer a show for people who already love cricket, is really exciting."

"I know that my nieces and nephews will come to see and support, and I would love to leave each game desperate to try cricket and that is the most important thing."

For the latest news and priority access to tickets, visit thehundred.com and follow us on Instagram @thehundred, while to learn the terms and conditions of the shirt, visit: https://www.thehundred.com/news/1367527 /