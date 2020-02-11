Omarion talks about his current relationship with Fizz after learning about his relationship with Apryl Jones

%MINIFYHTML585d679303f6d76d464b4117a4675b1811% %MINIFYHTML585d679303f6d76d464b4117a4675b1812%

The Millennium Tour 2020 is fast approaching, and Omarion is making its media round before it officially begins. One of the stops he made was Big Boy Neighborhood. During his discussion, he talked about his current relationship with his B2K bandmate, Fizz, and how he discovered that Fizz was dating his former Apryl Jones.

When asked about his relationship with Fizz today, he said: "I don't have a relationship with Fizz, but I think we should one day have the opportunity to speak. I don't know when that is, but there should be a chance, because it's a question for people, so create this "I don't know,quot; layer.

Omarion continued to talk about how he and Fizz met when he was about 14 years old, and they've known each other for more than 20 years.

He proceeded to talk about how they were still on the Millennium Tour last year when he learned about Fizz's relationship with his baby mom Apryl. When asked how he found out, Omarion said: "I have a kind of little bird, a little bird just sent me the information and that was it."

He continued: “I want to be clear, what Apryl and I had, Apryl and I had. And we created something really beautiful and we gave each other something really beautiful, that is really irreplaceable. So at the end of the day, although I have public problems, I don't want bad intentions or malice towards anyone. "

Ladies and gentlemen, that is why Omarion continues to hold the title of "King of the Undisturbed."

Watch the full clip below:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94