Omarion insinuates to do something about the relationship of Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones

Instagram

During a new interview, O also admits that they used to have a special bond even though he left B2K off the Millennium Tour this year and hasn't talked to his groupmates since last year.

Up News Info –

Lil Fizz Y Apryl jones it may have broken, but that doesn't stop people from trying Omarion Talk about your controversial relationship. During his recent visit to Big Boy & # 39; s Neighborhood, O was asked about the past romance between his baby and his mother. B2K bandmate

Although he set aside B2K of the Millennium Tour this year and hasn't talked to his groupmates since last year's tour, Omarion admitted that they used to have a special bond. "What I mean is that we share something," he said. "We share something together with everyone. We share it all together, and for me, that should be an honor."

%MINIFYHTMLbfddbd476c3e8c7d34cdd10a079fa79e11% %MINIFYHTMLbfddbd476c3e8c7d34cdd10a079fa79e12%

"That is the highlight and the thing that we could all link with and create an excellent and strong relationship," he added.

Or he went on to say, "I don't have a relationship with Fizz. I think there should be [one] opportunity for us to talk someday. I don't know when that is, but there should be an opportunity … Because it's a question for people. therefore, create a little this layer of & # 39; I don't know & # 39; "before adding that Fizz and Apryl were already dating when B2K was on the Millennium Tour in 2019.

However, the former couple said nothing, since Omarion found out about their relationship through rumors. "However, I want to be clear, what Apryl and I had was what Apryl and I had. We created something really beautiful and gave each other something really beautiful to each other that is really irreplaceable. So, at the end of the day, although I have public affairs, I don't want bad intention or malice towards anyone, "Omarion insisted.

<br />

At the end of the interview, Omarion apparently hinted that, unlike what people supposed, he did not remain silent at that time. "Especially because people assume that nothing is being done," he said with a smile.