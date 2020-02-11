OG Anunoby produces the best scoring night of his career while the Raptors record the 15th consecutive victory | NBA News

OG Anunoby paid attention to the advice of his teammate Pascal Siakam to produce a better scoring night in his career and help the Toronto Raptors record their 15th consecutive victory.

Raptors star Siakam keeps telling Anunoby to improve his offensive performance by thinking less about the court.

Anunoby must not have thought much during Monday night's game against Minnesota.

Anunoby scored a personal record of 25 points and hit the best of his career with 12 rebounds to help the Raptors extend their winning streak of franchises to 15 by beating the Timberwolves 137-126.

"Most of the time you can see that he is thinking too much and that he is not only playing freely," Siakam said of Anunoby. "Every time he goes out and plays, once you're open, shoot, you're not open, take him, he always has a good game."

"You have to keep it simple, and you did it tonight."

Anunoby connected in 10 of 13 attempts, going 3 of 4 from the three-point range, and picked up his fifth double-double of the season.

Toronto is 4-0 when Anunoby scores 20 or more.

Siakam scored 14 of his 34 points in the last quarter, Kyle Lowry had 27 points and 11 assists, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had a season record of 21 and Fred VanVleet added 16 when the Raptors won their 16th straight home meeting with Minnesota.

Lowry returned after missing Saturday's victory over Brooklyn due to the whiplash, but Serge Ibaka sat down due to flu-like symptoms. Hollis-Jefferson started with Ibaka.

Russell, who did not play against the Clippers due to a quadruple right bruise, said he had enjoyed his first game playing alongside his friend Towns and the rest of the new Timberwolves.

"It was great," Russell said. "Super excited for this group."

Jarrett Culver, Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez scored 15 each for the Timberwolves, who have lost five straight games against Toronto.

Minnesota had the worst season of 23 turnovers, which led to 34 points for the Raptors.

"Their turnovers are as good as two and three for them, the way they push the ball and the way they can score on the open court," said Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders.

Toronto was not much better to take care of the ball. The Raptors committed 20 turnovers, four less than their worst total of the season. The Timberwolves scored 26 points against Toronto's mistakes.

Anunoby scored 16 points in the third quarter in 6 of 7 shots, but the fourth basket came in the last seconds when VanVleet threw an air pass without looking at Hollis-Jefferson for a quick dump. Toronto beat Minnesota 32-19 in the third to take a 106-94 lead to the fourth.

Former Raptor James Johnson made two triples when the Timberwolves opened the quarter with a 12-2 run, reducing their deficit to 108-106 with 9:07 left.

That was as close as Minnesota would be. Chris Boucher and Siakam scored to boost Toronto's lead to six points, and VanVleet and Patrick McCaw hit three points on each side of Towns's free kick to put the 120-109 with 5:28 remaining.

