Odsonne Edouard: Celtic striker wins the player of the month of January | Soccer news





Odsonne Edouard is the top scorer in the Scottish Premier League with 20 goals.

Celtic attacker Odsonne Edouard has won the Scottish Premier League Player of the Month award in January after scoring three goals.

The 22-year-old has also registered four goals in February to help Celtic extend his leadership at the top of the table.

Speaking before Wednesday's game with Hearts, the forward said: "This is the second time I receive this award this season, and I hope to continue adding to this."

"Personally, I feel very good, but the fact that the team is playing well is also reflected in me. I am a forward, so my job is to score goals, so I feel good this season."

Edouard did not participate in the Scottish Cup qualifier last weekend with Clyde, but is back in dispute over this week's games with Hearts and Aberdeen.

Since Neil Lennon changed the Celtic system to accommodate two strikers, Edouard has flourished alongside Leigh Griffiths and is confident that the couple can continue their good form.

Edouard added: "I feel very good with the association that Leigh and I have had this year so far. Leigh is a great player, and we have complemented each other very well. Obviously he can also score goals, so that's great for us. As a equipment.

"Our association has emerged naturally, and it is not that we are necessarily working, but that it becomes a habit and that is what we need to be able to comply."

Edouard, who is currently the top scorer in the Scottish Premier League with 20 goals, has now set his sights on other silverware between now and the end of the season.

Celtic will aim to achieve a sixth consecutive victory in the league against the Hearts below the table and continue to apply pressure on Rangers rivals, who are currently seven points drifting in second place, although they have a game in hand.

"Being the top scorer in the league was a personal goal of mine, but the most important thing for me is for the team to win titles," Edouard said.

"We still have two more to win. Everything else comes after that."