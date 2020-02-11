Odion Ighalo in the Manchester United team to face Chelsea | Soccer news





Odion Ighalo did not go to Spain with the Manchester United team of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

On the day of the Manchester United deadline, Odion Ighalo, will go directly to the team to Monday Night Football Crash in Chelsea, despite missing the club's warm weather training camp due to travel restriction concerns.

The 30-year-old man completed a surprise loan change on the Chinese side of Shanghai Shenhua in late January, but did not go to Spain with the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer squad due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The United chief said over the weekend that the club had left Ighalo in the United Kingdom as they were not sure if he would be allowed to return to the country, since he had arrived from China in the previous fortnight.

But despite missing the trip to Marbella, Solskjaer has confirmed that the forward will go directly to the team that will face Chelsea after the winter break.

"Yes, he will travel with us," he told the club media.

"We will only see his physical work this week and I think we will do it strong."

"We want to integrate it as quickly as possible because, of course, he is desperate to play for us."

Ed Woodward assumed as executive vice president of Manchester United in 2012

Ed Woodward has said in a forum of Manchester United fans that they see this summer as an "important opportunity,quot; in rebuilding the club, but he has acknowledged that "they are not yet where we want to be,quot; in the fight for titles.

The board of directors and the executive vice president of United, Woodward, have received criticism from supporters with the side of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently eighth in the Premier League after fighting inconsistencies throughout the campaign.

"The signing of Bruno Fernandes this week and the return of key players from an injury will be a boost for Ole and the team as we move through the second half of the season," Woodward said in comments read at the meeting.

"We continue to compete in the Europa League and the FA Cup, as well as for the Champions League qualification, so there is still a lot to play."

"However, as a club and board, we recognize that we are not yet where we want to be. It is an overwhelming priority for everyone in the club to take us back to the regular challenges for the Premier League and Champions League titles."

"Although progress may not always be smooth, everyone in the club is focused and committed to doing their part to help achieve those goals.

"Significant work has already been done, and investments have been made, to strengthen the academy and we are satisfied with the progress that is being made behind the scenes to ensure we have the right players, the right infrastructure and the right culture to sustain Long time in the long term.

"Similarly, there has been extensive work in our recruitment process, with considerable investment in exploration, data and analysis. The recruitment department is working on a clear plan and philosophy, along with Ole and his coaching staff.

"Our approach is to bring a combination of experience and the best young players with the potential to develop further, merging the graduates of our academy with high quality acquisitions."

"Our recruitment process focuses on the analysis and selection of players over the course of a season, with a view to the next summer transfer window. As part of the reconstruction, we see this summer as an important opportunity."

Manchester United's next game is a trip to Chelsea on Monday Night Football on February 17, live on Sky Sports.