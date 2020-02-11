Ocean Wind needs the dry festival of Cheltenham | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLb0cf5bc10016bb8f4665c159cac11f1511% %MINIFYHTMLb0cf5bc10016bb8f4665c159cac11f1512%





Ocean Wind ridden by rider Aidan Coleman

Roger Teal is among those who expect a dry spring, so that his Ocean Wind has the best chance of success in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper next month.

The tiny four-year-old boy won for the second time in three outings in Newbury on Saturday, beating some well-promoted contenders in a List contest.

His only defeat to date was on soft ground in Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

"The owners are very interested in going to Cheltenham, so if it is in good shape we will probably go there," Teal said.

"Liverpool might be better for him, but after winning as he did on Saturday, it would be hard to deter them from Cheltenham!

"There is only one Grade One bumper in this country: the owners are very excited and everyone wants the opportunity to have a runner in Cheltenham."

However, Teal and the connections will be attentive to the long-term forecast.

"The fact that it is Wednesday's last race works in our favor," added the Lambourn coach.

"I told the owners that if we have a dry spring, that will work in our favor.

"He faced soft ground when he ran in Cheltenham before, but he didn't show the turn he made on Saturday. That was because it was sticky ground."

"It's still a little green. It's learning all the time, so I hope it comes back."

"I imagine that after a break we will think about executing it in the Flat, once Cheltenham is out of the way."