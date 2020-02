At least 15 Bangladeshi people were shot dead by Indian border forces in January, one of the worst months in decades.

That despite India's promise to stop using real ammunition.

%MINIFYHTMLd79fe114a27634878c9b78c67629221311% %MINIFYHTMLd79fe114a27634878c9b78c67629221312%

As Bernard Smith of Al Jazeera reports, the border between the two nations is often not marked, so it is dangerously easy to cross it by mistake.