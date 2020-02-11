Now Intel and Vivo withdraw from MWC due to coronavirus concerns – Latest news

After LG Electronics, Ericsson, Nvidia, Sony, Amazon, now Intel, Vivo and NTT Docomo have canceled their presence at the Mobile World Congress 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

"Vivo has been closely monitoring the outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP) and continuously evaluating planned activities. The health and safety of our employees and the public are our top priority. Based on the current situation, we have decided to withdraw of our debut at MWC 2020 and other related events later this month in Barcelona, ​​Spain, "the smartphone maker said in a statement.

"We will soon introduce the APEX 2020 concept phone that we originally planned to show at the MWC. We will share more updates in due time," the company added.

%MINIFYHTML683dc989e1fe019611e6a1263446211c11% %MINIFYHTML683dc989e1fe019611e6a1263446211c12%

Meanwhile, Intel is expected to make an announcement about the products during the event, but will not have people on the ground at the show.

"The safety and well-being of all our employees and partners is our top priority, and we have withdrawn from this year's Mobile World Congress as a precaution," an Intel spokesman said in a statement published by Venturebeat.

In addition, NTT also emphasized the need to protect customers, partners and staff.

The MWC organizer, GSMA, has also issued broad assurances about growing concerns about the deadly coronavirus.

The GSMA has completely banned visitors from the Chinese province of Hubei, whose capital, Wuhan, is the epicenter of the epidemic that has claimed 908 lives as of Monday.

According to GSMA CEO John Hoffman, all travelers in the province will not be allowed access to the event.

With the rapid spread of the Chinese virus that shows no signs of slowing down, industry observers have also warned that more companies can avoid the technological event.

