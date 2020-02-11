Noah Centineo remembers experimenting with drugs before becoming sober: "I was really upset"

%MINIFYHTML4a6370ef2e4ee1173eb43f34fb78059d11% %MINIFYHTML4a6370ef2e4ee1173eb43f34fb78059d12%

Harper's bazaar

Calling it & # 39; a really dark time & # 39; In his life, the star of & # 39; To all the boys I've loved before & # 39; reveals that he would frequently take Molly and try & # 39; to get to the bottom of some really philosophical existential questions & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Noah Centineo He has been experimenting with all kinds of drugs before becoming sober. The actor who plays Peter Kavinsky in "To all the boys I've loved before"It opened on" a really dark moment "in his life that he saw him celebrating and taking drugs from age 17 to a day just before he turned 21.

Speaking about his wild past in a digital number of Harper & # 39; s Bazaar, the 23-year-old actor reasoned: "I was really upset, man." He admitted by revealing that he tested all narcotic substances in addition to Molly. "There really wasn't much I wouldn't do," he said. "Never, never injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things."

%MINIFYHTML4a6370ef2e4ee1173eb43f34fb78059d13% %MINIFYHTML4a6370ef2e4ee1173eb43f34fb78059d14%

The "Sierra Burgess is a loser"The actor also said that during that period of his life, he and his friends often led Molly to" talk for five hours and I like to get to the bottom of some really philosophical existential questions. "

%MINIFYHTML4a6370ef2e4ee1173eb43f34fb78059d15% %MINIFYHTML4a6370ef2e4ee1173eb43f34fb78059d16%

On what might have led him to that lifestyle, Centineo recalled the difficult time after his parents divorced. "As the 15-year-old who lived nearby with my mother, I felt the obligation to take a step forward and play a role, to occupy a position that was vacant at that time, and in doing so, I bristled and pushed many emotions," he said. .

Jesus Adams Foster of "The Foster"He finally changed his life. He moved with his sister, Taylor, after" surfing in the valley and Hollywood for, like, four years. "

Speaking of how he maintained his sanity these days, Centineo said: "I like baths. I like meditation. I like writing in a diary. I talk to myself a lot if I'm angry about something I did. I will scream at myself. , really, like, looking at me in the mirror, right? Like, in my room. Like, & # 39; Friend, like, stop, this is fucking unacceptable. You're better than this! & # 39; I consider myself very responsible , but I can also talk about the shelves. And that is something strong. "

In the cover interview, the protagonist of "The perfect date"He also talked about his relationship with Alexis Ren. Having been dating the Sports Illustrated model and the Instagram star for about 10 months, he shared: "It's the longest relationship I've had. She's very good at monogamy. Actually, I also love monogamy."