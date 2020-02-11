Nipsey Hussle's team is in negotiations with Netflix for an upcoming documentary, which will be co-produced by Ava DuVernay

Late on Monday, news began to circulate that a documentary about the late and great Nipsey Hussle would arrive on Netflix, under the direction of Ava DuVernay. Nipsey Hussle's team issued a statement shortly thereafter to announce that they are currently in negotiations, but an agreement has not been closed.

In the statement, they said: "Nipsey's Marathon Films company will present its executive documentary produced by Roc Nation and his two sons Emani and Kross Asghedom. No final agreement has been signed.

The statement continued: “We are currently in negotiations with Netflix for this project with Ava DuVernay and his company ARRAY to co-produce. This documentary is very important for the family and will not be accelerated by monetary gains and / or commercial interests. "

Deadline He originally reported that a bidding war between broadcast services had taken place while Netflix worked to acquire the rights to the film.

As many of you know, Ava is no stranger when launching her projects on Netflix. Before releasing "When They See Us,quot; in 2019, he released his Oscar-nominated documentary "13th"In the transmission service in 2016.

The news of the documentary comes almost a year after the shocking murder of Nipsey Hussle. On March 31, 2019, he was shot deadly outside his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles.

Nipsey's family, friends and fans have been working to make sure his legacy continues forever and that the Marathon continues.

