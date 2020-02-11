Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Films company says they are in negotiations with Netflix for a documentary

Nipsey Hussle fans are excited about an upcoming documentary about the late rapper. The project will be directed by Ava DuVernay.

The Shade Room reveals more details about this exciting project, and notices the fact that Ava is no stranger when launching her projects on Netflix.

‘Before launching & # 39; When They See Us & # 39; In 2019, he dropped his Oscar-nominated documentary & # 39; 13 & # 39; in the streaming service in 2016 & # 39 ;, writes TSR.

This last production will be carried out through the ARRAY banner of Ava and the Nipsey Marathon Films company.

It is also important to note that the Nipsey Marathon Films company revealed that they are still in talks with Netflix, and that nothing has been established yet.

The fans were excited about the news, and some believe that it still has to take a little while before starting such a project.

A follower said: "Yall really should have appreciated that man when he was alive," and another commenter posted this: "So smart to give the credits to his children."

Another person said: "Everyone proceeds to go to their children and businesses,quot; ️ "and another excited Instagram installer said:" Nipsey, Jay-Z (RocNation) and Ava? It will be worth the wait. & # 39;

Someone else believes that Ava is perfect for the job: "Well, she is definitely the right person to do it … as long as it's not Okra or Greens."

Another emotional fan posted: "I will probably cry for all this knowing how it will end," while another person believes that he has yet to spend more time: "Nipsey just died last year. Give him a few years before you hurry."

Someone else said: ‘Knowing the quality of the man that Nipsey was, his family will continue his legacy as such and rightly so. Respect "#TMC,quot;

What do you think of this new project?

In other news, not too long ago, T.I. He shared a video with the late Nipsey Hussle that made his fans cry.



