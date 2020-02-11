Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum named NBA Players of the Week | NBA News

The Denver Nuggets center, Nikola Jokic, and Boston Celtics striker Jayson Tatum were named NBA Week Players for Week 16.

The Denver Nuggets center, Jokic, received the honors of the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played between February 3 and 9. It is the first time this season that Jokic wins the prize and the sixth time in his career.

Jokic, 24, averaged 27.3 points, 14.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.67 steals, while also shooting 62.1 percent from the field and 84.6 percent from the free throw line in Week 16.

The great Serbian man helped the Nuggets to a 3-0 record, including consecutive victories over rivals from the northwest division of Portland and Utah to improve the Nuggets division's record to 9-0. Week 3-0 also brought Denver back to No. 2 in the Western Conference standings.

Jokic started the week recording 29 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and two steals in a home victory over the Trail Blazers. Denver then headed to Utah for the second game of a consecutive series in which it placed a monstrous statistical line of 30 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, while also hitting a jumper step by step with less than a minute to play. Put Denver forever.















1:57



Nikola Jokic recorded a triple double of 30 points, 10 assists and 21 rebounds to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 98-95 victory over the Utah Jazz



Jokic became the ninth player in NBA history to publish a triple double of 30 points / 20 rebounds / 10 assists and is only the second player since the 1976-77 season to add 31 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a game. In addition, it was his eleventh triple double of the year (tied for second in the NBA) and 39 of his career (tenth of all time).

Then he finished the week off with 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three blocks and a steal in the victory at Phoenix.

Jokic was recently named as the Western Conference Stars reserve for the second consecutive season and averages 20.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the year. He is the only player in the NBA this season to average more than 20 points, more than 10 rebounds and more than 6 assists per game, and if he keeps those numbers, it would be his second consecutive year to reach those marks.

Image:

Jayson Tatum scores on the edge against the Hawks



Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been named Eastern Conference Week Player for games played from February 3 to 9. It is the first time in his three-year career in the NBA that he receives the honors of the Player of the Week.

Tatum, 21, averaged 29.8 points (third in the Eastern Conference) with 50.0 percent of shots to accompany 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.3 blocked shots in an undefeated four-game week that saw the Celtics beat to Atlanta (twice), Orlando and Oklahoma City.

Tatum scored at least 25 points in all four contests, extending his current game streak from 20 points to nine (from January 18 to the present). The third-year forward shot 21 of 39 from beyond the arc throughout the week, including seven triples (of 12) in his race against the Hawks on February 7.

Tatum also reached the 30-point mark in consecutive games against Orlando (33 points) and Atlanta (32 points), marking the first time in his NBA career that he has scored at least 30 points in consecutive games.

















1:54



Jayson Tatum contributed 33 points to lead the Boston Celtics to their fifth consecutive victory, a 116-100 success over the Orlando Magic.



Tatum is the second Celtics player to win the honors of the Player of the Week this season, joining Jaylen Brown, who received two of these awards in 2019-20.

In 48 games played this season (all starts), Tatum has produced career records in points (22.2 ppg), rebounds (6.9 rpg), assists (2.9 apg), steals (1.3 spg) and blocked shots (0.9 bpg). He was named NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on January 30, which made him the second youngest Celtics player to be selected for a All-Star Game.

