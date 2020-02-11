Nicki Minaj compares husband Kenneth & # 39; Zoo & # 39; Petty with Prince Harry

Nicki Minaj should think very well about her new husband, Kenneth & # 39; Zoo & # 39; Petty, and during her Radio Queen show, the rapper came to compare her new husband with the Royal Prince of the United Kingdom Harry.

"I want to get into something. Who thinks it's good that Meghan Markle has left the UK with her husband … Congratulations to Harry," Nicki said.

According to Nicki, Kenny is like Prince Harry:

"This is what I love about my husband. Real men always say & # 39; a happy wife, a happy life & # 39; that's what real men say. That's very attractive. It turns me on. Put to your wife first, "he shared.

Then, Nicki seems to make comparisons between her and Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana:

"What happened to Princess Diana, we don't need a repeat … you know how much I love Princess Diana," Nicki continued. "If you're being bullied in the media, and you're sick of shit, and all you wanted was to marry the man you love … and then get out of there."