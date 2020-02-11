Nicki Minaj compares her husband Kenneth Petty with Prince Harry!

The emcee really feels she has found her charming prince in her new husband, Kenneth Petty! That said, Micki Minaj is so happy that he even compared the man to a real royal, Prince Harry!

After a three-month hiatus, Nicki's Queen Radio is back and it's safe to say that she couldn't wait to talk about Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from the Royal Family of the United Kingdom!

But this topic of discussion led the rapper to think about her own family and compare her man with Meghan's husband, noting that they are not so different after all!

So is! Nicki is madly in love and has taken every opportunity to fall in love with her new husband.

While talking about Harry and Meghan giving up their royal titles to live a normal life, Nicki explained that he saw it as a chivalrous move in regards to Harry.

After all, it is quite obvious that he wanted to protect his wife and son from the relentless media that have been harassing the American actress.

‘I want to get into something. Who thinks it's good that Meghan Markle has left the UK with her husband … Congratulations to Harry. This is what I love about my husband. Real men always say "a happy wife, a happy life." That is what real men say. That is very attractive. Turns me on. Put your wife first, "Minaj said during his show.

Then he mentioned the tragic car accident of Harry's mother, Princess Diana in 1997: "What happened to Princess Diana, we don't need a repeat … you know how much I love Princess Diana." If you're being bullied in the media, and you're fed up with the shit, and all you wanted was to marry the man you love … then get the shit out of there. "



