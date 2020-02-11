Nicki Minaj: & # 39; I haven't worked with Kendrick Lamar yet because he doesn't want to be bathed in the register !! & # 39;

Home Entertainment Nicki Minaj: & # 39; I haven't worked with Kendrick Lamar yet...

Nicki Minaj: 'I haven't worked with Kendrick Lamar yet because he doesn't want to be bathed in the register!!'

When a fan asked Nicki Minaj why he had not yet collaborated with the TDE spitter, Kendrick Lamar, she replied that "he does not want to be bathed in the register."

Nicki seemed to be kidding at that time, but the rapper has worked with most of the rap's heavyweights, and a Nicki / Kendrick collaboration is very late.

The rapper, who is preparing to release a new album, added that a joint record could arrive sometime in the future.

