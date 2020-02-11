Nicki Minaj: & # 39; I haven't worked with Kendrick Lamar yet because he doesn't want to be bathed in the register !! & # 39;

When a fan asked Nicki Minaj why he had not yet collaborated with the TDE spitter, Kendrick Lamar, she replied that "he does not want to be bathed in the register."

Nicki seemed to be kidding at that time, but the rapper has worked with most of the rap's heavyweights, and a Nicki / Kendrick collaboration is very late.

The rapper, who is preparing to release a new album, added that a joint record could arrive sometime in the future.

"I hope to collaborate with him someday with luck because he is animated and I like animation and all that," he said. "But also, he just respects the art of rap. Right now … yes, that's all I'll say about that."

Last week, Nicki faced a violent reaction by a letter about civil rights activist Rosa Parks:

"This is a Mac pickup, not a black pickup / When we move, tell them, back off, click on C-clack, duck / Hella bands, pull up, hide super facts / All bitches Rosa Parks, uh-oh, Raise your ass / Yikes, you are a clown, you do it for me, "he rapped.

Everything seems to be forgiven … Queen Radio again became the number one trend topic for most of Monday.