Nick Cannon: "Diss Track,quot; used to admire you "It was actually around 50 Cent !!"

Nick Cannon has revealed that his Eminem song, "Used To Look Up To You," was directed in part to the journey or death of Eminem, friend, 50 Cent.

"You don't tweet here like they were wild / I used to admire you / Dick riding on Marshall Mathers," Cannon rapped on the track, and while many assumed that the goal was Em, Nick told DJ Vlad that it was 50

"& # 39; I used to look at you well & # 39 ;, if you really listen to it, it's about 50 [Cent] and many of these other rappers," he explained. "That was clearly around 50 and many of his other fans."

Throughout his fight with Eminem, 50 Cent has spoken in defense of Eminem, who, until now, had only jumped on Twitter to apologize to rapper Wild N Out.

Did you know that these bars were intended for Fifth?