Niall Horan believes that Selena Gomez's dating rumors are & # 39; Absurd useless nonsense & # 39;

Five years after it was reported that he was kissing the singer & # 39; Rare & # 39 ;, the One Direction member shares his opinion on the speculations during an interview on & # 39; The Kyle and Jackie O Show & # 39 ;.

Niall Horan has ruled out the rumors that it's coming out Selena Gomez as "typical utter useless nonsense".

the Only one direction The star first related to the singer "Rare" in 2015 when, according to reports, they were seen kissing in Jenna DewanThe 35th birthday party, and have been seen at various events since then.

Fans are so desperate for the couple to become an article that there is even a request circulating trying to unite them, but Niall was not very impressed as he was interrogated once again about speculation during an interview in "The Kyle and Jackie O "from KIIS FM Show" on Tuesday, February 11.

"Here we go again," he sighed. "I think this request has been going on for eight years. Me and Selena are very good friends with the same group of partners."

"I remember seeing this stupid article a while ago from her leaving my house or entering my house or something and everyone said:" Oh, they're together ". There were also about 15 more people there for a barbecue. . It's a typical utter useless nonsense. "