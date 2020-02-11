New video shows the Kobe Bryant helicopter on fire in Calabasas Hills – Up News Info Los Angeles

– New videos of the moments immediately after the NBA superstar helicopter Kobe Bryant fell into the hills of Calabasas show a burning clash with debris scattered over a wide area under a hazy sky.

The video was delivered exclusively to Up News Info News by a person who asked not to be identified, but wanted to know that he was not paid for the images.

Bryant, 41, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others were in the helicopter, on their way to a basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy of the former Lakers star in Thousand Oaks on January 26. His helicopter fell in foggy conditions in the hills of Calabasas. No one aboard the helicopter survived the accident.

The exclusive video shows the remains burning in the brush, with a trail of debris behind. The video has been delivered to the NTSB, which is investigating the accident.