New fighting in Idlib in Syria while rebels take down helicopter | news from Syria

Syrian rebels backed by Turkey shot down a government helicopter in the northwest controlled by the country's rebels, according to rebel leaders and Turkish state media.

The military helicopter was shot down south of the city of Idlib, where rebels supported by Turkish artillery were advancing near the city of Nairab to push back the forces led by Russia, Abdulah al-Shami, a coalition commander, told Reuters of conventional rebel factions. agency.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML28c76dd9809b04b853df86596981405a11% %MINIFYHTML28c76dd9809b04b853df86596981405a12%

Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber reported that the rebels shot down a helicopter that is believed to belong to the Syrian government.

Turkey's defense ministry confirmed that a Syrian helicopter was shot when Turkey-backed rebels mounted an offensive and Syrian government forces had left Nairab in the Idlib region of northwestern Syria.

There were no immediate comments from the Syrian government.

The demolition of the helicopter occurred when government forces approached to capture the last part of a strategic road controlled by the rebels that linked southern and northern Syria, which would put the road under the total control of Syrian President Bashar al -Assad for the first time since 2012.

With the support of Russia, Syrian troops have been on the offensive for weeks at the last rebel stronghold in the province of Idlib and parts of nearby Aleppo, which triggered a humanitarian crisis in which some 700,000 people fled their homes. Hundreds of civilians have also been killed, according to the United Nations.

Syrian government attacks have killed 13 Turkish soldiers in Idlib this month, prompting an deadly military response from Ankara amid concerns over an escalation of violence in the war of almost nine years of the country.

In addressing the events on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Syrian government will pay a "very high price,quot; for attacking Turkish troops in Idlib.

"We gave the necessary answers to the Syrian side at the highest level. Especially in Idlib, they got what they deserved. But this is not enough, it will continue," he said in a speech, adding that on Wednesday he would announce a detailed plan to handle developments in Idlib.

Serious climbing

Since the new offensive began in December, government forces have recaptured more than 600 square kilometers (148,263 acres) of territory and in recent days have taken control of dozens of towns and villages.

Last week they recaptured the crossing of the city of Saraqib, on the strategic M5 road. Turkey has several military personnel stationed there to prevent further Syrian advances after eight of its soldiers were killed by Syrian bombings in early February.

A Russian delegation arrived in Ankara on Saturday to hold talks aimed at stopping the fighting. On his last day of talks, a second Syrian attack on Turkish troops in the Taftanaz area killed five more troops.

Ankara has said he retaliated for both attacks, destroying several Syrian targets. He said he would push back al-Assad's forces unless they withdraw at the end of the month. He also told the Russian team that attacks on Turkish posts must stop immediately.

The Russians left Turkey after the talks ended on Monday, a Turkish diplomatic source said, without an apparent agreement.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that all attacks against Russian and Syrian forces in Idlib had to stop.