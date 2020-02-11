NeNe Leakes shares a highly motivating message from Angela Bassett: "I am the Foundation,quot;

NeNe Leakes shared a video with Angela Bassett, who has an extremely motivating and inspiring message. It is more than obvious that NeNe hints at the RHOA series and the ladies in the program. Just watch the video below.

Fans agree with the message sent through this video, and tell NeNe to stay strong.

Many followers also asked NeNe to tell them when it will appear again in RHOA because they don't feel like watching the show if it's not in it.

‘This made me think of a woman who approached me yesterday! I will not talk about the conversation we had, which was amazing. I just know that this inspired me. Yesssssss @ im.angelabassett speak it! YOU'RE WRONG! I AM BEING RESOLVED AND BEING IN MY TRUTH! I AM THE FOUNDATION "NeNe subtitled its publication.

Someone said: "Raise your head, this is the beginning of something beautiful."

A commenter told the RHOA star: ‘@neneleakes I am seeing the truth … Cynthia is a viscous snake with 2 damn heads that is dangerous … this is not saying. You don't have some failures. The difference is that you are transparent. "

Someone else posted: ‘Powerful! I listen to this and think of my baby! As a white woman raising a biracial daughter in the Midwest, this is the message I want to make sure I can talk to her and communicate! Fortunately we have a family full of strong black women to help guide that message! "

One commenter said: "Stand firm and bold." Embrace your beauty baby, believe in yourself. "

Another follower wrote: ne @neneleakes get your own Muva show, it doesn't have to be in @bravotv, we love you and we'll watch any channel you are on. I don't see RHOA anymore because I can't stand any of the girls there "️"

One of NeNe's fierce fans said: "Nene, I'm sick of seeing RHOA just to see you and discover you're not in the episode! Please let us know and I won't waste my time."

The truth is that NeNe fans have been furious lately because he has so little time on the air at RHOA.



