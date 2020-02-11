Nene Leakes salary was reduced by $ 240k after being cut from the episodes of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; About Kenya Moore!

NeNe Leakes' true Atlanta housewives have reportedly been reduced by a whopping $ 240,000 after being cut from several episodes amid their enmity with Kenya Moore.

"NeNe says she feels that the show's producers are targeting her and that she was intentionally eliminated from two episodes, losing $ 120,000 per episode," a source told Radar Online. "He hasn't appeared in four episodes so far, but he was paid for the first two," the source said.

