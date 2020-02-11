Ne-Yo's wife calls him "amazing" father amid split rumors

Instagram

The creator of hits & # 39; So Sick & # 39; He's a father & # 39; amazing & # 39; for his children, so his wife Crystal Smith says that in the middle of Internet chatters he suggests that she is going to file for divorce.

Up News Info –

Ne yowife separated from Smith crystal He has praised the singer's "incredible" skills as a parent, amid reports that the couple separated before their fourth wedding anniversary.

Successful creator "So Sick," the real name Shaffer Smith, married model Crystal Renay on February 20, 2016, weeks before welcoming their first child, their son Shaffer Smith, Jr., and they had another son, Roman, in 2018

%MINIFYHTMLbb69dc45c3b4fa22de2b830ee2645d9511% %MINIFYHTMLbb69dc45c3b4fa22de2b830ee2645d9512%

However, The Jasmine Brand reported that Crystal recently requested time for her marriage and plans to file for divorce.

Reflecting on the rumors in a conversation with Baller Alert, Crystal said that "the precision is that he is an incredible father and that our children have the blessing of having a father like him. He would not take that for anything in this world. Everything else is God's will."

Ne-Yo also shares two children with his ex-girlfriend, Monyetta Shaw.

The singer of "Sexy Love" has not yet commented on the separation of marriage.