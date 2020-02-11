Native River could be a great national contender if it runs well in the Gold Cup | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML414d6ed6023134705a513d4cd0056f8211% %MINIFYHTML414d6ed6023134705a513d4cd0056f8212%









Assistant coach Joe Tizzard says Native River could take a chance on the Grand National this year.

Native River, former winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup, could take advantage of his opportunity at the Grand National this year.

The popular 10-year-old boy will first try to recover the crown of the Gold Cup he won in 2018, but after that he is a viable contender for national glory in Aintree on April 4.

Joe Tizzard, who is his father Colin's assistant coach, told Sky Sports: "He has been a very good horse for us, he has won a Gold Cup."

"He won very well last Saturday (in Newbury) and all roads lead first to the Gold Cup and then he won the national entrance, not as support but as follow-up.

"If he runs well in the Gold Cup and leaves the race well, there are only three weeks between the two this year, then you could see him in a Grand National, which would make it perfect."

"He won on Saturday and that was only his second race of the season.

"It has remained fresh and is in great shape at this time."

Tiger Roll received a 170 rating and will have to challenge the 11th 10lb to win the race for the third consecutive year.

The connections say it is not safe for the horse to run, but Tizzard believes the rating is reasonable.

"I think, nobody can complain," he said.

"It's not supposed to be easy to win a Grand National and I think everyone thinks it's fair."