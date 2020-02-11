Natalie Portman criticized as a hypocrite after making a statement in the Oscar dress

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The actress of & # 39; Thor: The Dark World & # 39; He was criticizing The Academy for not having directors nominated at the 2020 Academy Awards in their Dior dress with the names of discredited filmmakers.

Not everyone was impressed by Natalie PortmanThe action after she made a statement with her dress at the 2020 Academy Awards. The Oscar-winning actress attended the event on Sunday February 9 with a personalized Dior dress with the names of the directors embroidered on the hem.

The 38-year-old woman explained that it is her way of showing her support to the directors, who were not nominated for the Best Director Oscar at the 92nd annual awards ceremony. "I wanted to recognize women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way," he told The Los Angeles Times.

But instead of earning praise for his support for the filmmakers, Portman has been criticized, as many noted that his production company has only hired a director to date, which was none other than her.

In pointing out this, a Twitter user wrote: "What seems curious to me is that Natalie Portman has hired 0 (zero) women to direct the films made with her own production company. I think there are about 7 movies under her company , he hired male directors for all of them. Hollywood hypocrites are fun. "

Another called her: "I'm tired of performative (white) feminism being applauded, especially when Natalie Portman has a production company and has only hired one (1) director: HER." A third user commented: "I wonder if this means that your production company will finally produce a movie with a director."

Someone else said sarcastically: "An incredible gesture! If only the production company that owns and directs hired other directors other than * Natalie Portman *, then it might not look like something so performative." Another added: "The performative feminism of # NataliePortman at the Oscars does not address the fact that her own production company is populated by White Male directors."

Portman has not responded to the violent reaction. Its handsomecharliefilm producer has released eight films to date, with three more announced. Of the eight films, the "Black Swan"The actress directed two of them, while the rest have male filmmakers who are credited as helpers.