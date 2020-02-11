Nasser Hussain: England & # 39; sensible & # 39; to leave James Anderson off the Sri Lankan tour | Cricket News

Hussain says Jennings' retirement is & # 39; short term & # 39; but understand why the selectors have chosen the Lancashire hitter



















Jimmy Anderson told Sky Sports recently that "he feels as fast and strong as ever,quot;

Nasser Hussain says that England has been "sensible,quot; by leaving James Anderson out of the series of two events in Sri Lanka in March.

Anderson declared himself completely fit for the broken rib that prematurely ended his tour of South Africa in January, but has been overlooked so he can prepare for the test summer at home, which features three games against Pakistan and three against the West Indies .

"If they went anywhere but Sri Lanka, I would choose Anderson immediately, but Sri Lanka is a big obstacle for sailors, so I think it's the most sensible thing," he said. Cricket of heaven Hussain expert, with the releases for the series expected to favor the turn.

Joe Root (captain), Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler (week), Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes (week), Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Anderson was injured in the Cape Town Test against South Africa, having made his five wicket course in Test 28 at the start of the game, in what was his second appearance in England since he was hit by a calf injury in the inaugural match of Ashes against Australia in August. .

"At 37, do the selectors want me to play two tests on throws favorable to the spins where recently for sealers?" said Hussain.

Anderson will work in his physical state with Lancashire and the ECB

"I know he wants to, he would love to be there having lost so much cricket, but I think it's better if he prepares for the summer and that first test."

England reminded Keaton Jennings for the tour with the Lancashire batter with an average of 44.44 out of five tests in Asia, having reached his two centuries there: in his debut against India in Mumbai in 2016 and against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2018 .

But the first game averages only 17.72 of 10 home games and Hussain believes that England will remain in a dilemma if he performs well on his return and says he would have missed Jennings and retained Jonny Bairstow on the team.

1:24 Take a look at the century of Keaton Jennings in Galle, on the previous test trip from England to Sri Lanka at the end of 2018 Take a look at the century of Keaton Jennings in Galle, on the previous test trip from England to Sri Lanka at the end of 2018

"The current selection panel has largely been horses for courses and this is the original horse for a spin-friendly course," Hussain added.

"The problem is that if he does it right, will he start next summer or will he only play in spin-friendly pitches? It's strange and a real change in the way the sides used to be selected."

"He is a high quality spinning player and a good receiver around the bat. He is exceptional in the short stretch against the spinners that must be taken into account in the equation."

0:28 Jennings was excellent in the short leg position on England's previous tour of Sri Lanka, either catching the ball or stopping it to others! Jennings was excellent in the short leg position on England's previous tour of Sri Lanka, either catching the ball or stopping it to others!

"I understand why it has been withdrawn from the market, but it is a bit short-term for me. I would think long-term and prepare players for all conditions."

"Michael Vaughan, Marcus Trescothick and Graham Thorpe learned about spins favorable to spins in Pakistan and Sri Lanka and became better players for that."

"I would have chosen Bairstow as a backup hitter, as I see him as the most complete player, even though his test record has not been excellent in recent times."

1:46 Moeen Ali tells Sky Sports that he expected to be dropped into the ashes after feeling & # 39; burned & # 39; for the cricket test Moeen Ali tells Sky Sports that he expected to be dropped into the ashes after feeling & # 39; burned & # 39; for the cricket test

On the off-road Moeen Ali, who remains on a self-imposed break from the test cricket, Hussain added: "The test cricket is no place for tired minds and for people who, for the moment, do not want to be there.

"But Moeen is a very good cricketer and, when summer comes in English, I will definitely have it in the box, if he feels he is right to return to the Cricket Test."

