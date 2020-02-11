Murder charges against a woman who fatally stabbed a Costa Mesa man in self-defense are dismissed – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML30ec87e9829e5d25c62d84698fec2ccb11% %MINIFYHTML30ec87e9829e5d25c62d84698fec2ccb12%

– The murder charges against a woman who admitted to fatally stabbing a man almost three years ago at her home in Costa Mesa have been dropped after prosecutors announced that new evidence determined that she acted in self-defense.

On March 11, 2017, Amber Angelovic, 21, stabbed and killed Derek Valentine, 32, at his Costa Mesa home on a date.

Three days later, Angelovic was charged with a serious crime of murder and an improvement in the personal use of a weapon.

However, on Monday, Orange County District Deputy Prosecutor Heather Brown appeared before a judge requesting charges be dropped because prosecutors "obtained additional evidence and are now convinced that Mrs. Angelovic had the legal right of legitimate defense. "

On the night of the murder, Angelovic and Valentine had taken Uber home after a night of drinking in a bar, the prosecutor's office said.

Angelovic told Costa Mesa police that Valentine became violent, beating her and preventing her from leaving the house. Fearful of being killed or sexually assaulted, she pulled out a knife, which she had kept to protect her, and "participated in a self-defense drill she learned in a personal defense class," the prosecutor's office said in a statement. launch on tuesday.

She stabbed Valentine twice and then called 911, prosecutors said. Officers arrived at the scene to find him dead at the bottom of the stairs.

Angelovic told police he had only had an appointment with Valentine before that night.

Later, researchers discovered drug paraphernalia at home, along with a blackboard with notes on how to stalk women, cell phone text messages in which he denigrated women and books on how to convince women to have sex, reports the prosecutor's office. In their computer's online history, they also discovered that they had searched for drugs to rape.

Prosecutors did not confirm what specific evidence led them to withdraw the charges almost three years after their presentation.

"The decision to dismiss criminal charges, especially charges involving the death of a person, is not a decision taken lightly," District Attorney Todd Spitzer wrote in a statement. “As prosecutors we should not only consider the evidence; We must also consider all possible defenses. After a thorough review and careful consideration, there is insufficient evidence in this case to prove the murder beyond a reasonable doubt. It is for that reason, and only for that reason, that they ask me to withdraw these charges. "

All this happens after Spitzer tried last week to dismiss the sexual charges in a high profile case against a Newport Beach surgeon and his girlfriend accused of drugging and raping several women. Spitzer said a case review found no evidence that the couple committed sexual assault.

Spitzer accused his predecessor, Tony Rackauckas, of a possible misconduct of the prosecutor: sensationalize the case and promote it as a publicity stunt to promote his own reelection efforts.

However, at a contentious court hearing on February 7, the judge refused to withdraw those charges and demanded more evidence before doing so.