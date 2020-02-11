Motocross riders get stuck in the mud as they cross the swampy race track during Storm Ciara

This is the moment when international motocross riders are sent flying after the heavy rain of Storm Ciara turned part of their course into a muddy swamp to the knees.

The images show cyclists fighting at the Hawkstone Park Motocross event in Shropshire on Sunday and doing everything possible to stand on the slippery track.

Several of the competitors are seen walking around a corner with confidence and splashing in a large puddle, but then they fall into the mud.

Although they struggle to stay upright, riders, including some who had traveled from warmer climates to the event, fight against the elements on the dirt road.

A rider with yellow pants is the first to fall after splashing the puddle but crashing into the mud and falling to the side while trying to return to the straight.

Other cyclists are then seen skidding around the challenging curve of the track as thick conditions make their tire tracks useless.

While the rest of the pack tries to turn and tries to avoid those on the ground, the clip shows two people on the floor trying desperately to move again.

While some are defeated by the swampy mess of Storm Ciara, some manage to corner and can be seen quickly flying over jumps along the track.

During the race, there were strong winds as severe weather warnings were applied throughout the county, while the rain continued to whip the track further.

Sports fans watched with amazement as riders headed straight through the swampy track and fearlessly rode the hills at high speed.

The event saw internationally acclaimed riders for victory in various motocross classes, including Jeffrey Herlings, Glenn Coldenhoff, Shaun Simpson, Thomas Covington, Evgeny Bobryshev, Adam Sterry, Tom Vialle, Jago Geerts.

A spokesman for the Hawkstone Park Motocross event said: “ We would like to thank each and every one of you for today: sheriffs, event staff, organizers, riders, mechanics and, most importantly, the fans who appeared and challenged the elements. all day.

& # 39; We had some excellent races and did the best we could in the conditions! We are very grateful to the real MX fans! You were incredible!

"Fortunately, the weather was not as bad as predicted and, despite some heavy rains, even the sun shone at certain points!"