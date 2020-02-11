Most surveys close in New Hampshire while the key state awaits results | USA news

The surveys began to close in New Hampshire as the key state expects results in the first US primary of the 2020 race.

Progressive senator Bernie Sanders was fighting for Democratic candidate status on Tuesday, while the party hoped that the New Hampshire primary would at least bring some clarity to a presidential nomination fight that has so far been marred by dysfunction and the doubt.

As Sanders predicted the victory, the former mayor of the Midwest, Pete Buttigieg, hoped to take advantage of his party's establishment with a strong end and former Vice President Joe Biden wanted to avoid political disaster after fleeing the state hours before they closed. the polls.

At the end of the night, New Hampshire could begin sacrificing the difficult 2020 class of Democrats, which still presents nearly a dozen candidates fighting for the opportunity to face President Donald Trump in the November general elections. Tuesday's contest comes only eight days after the Iowa assemblies injected chaos into the race and did not report a clear winner.

For Sanders, the New Hampshire primary was an opportunity to take advantage of his dominance of the left flank of the game. A repetition of his strong performance in Iowa could severely damage the progressive rival, Senator Elizabeth Warren, who faced the possibility of a shameful defeat in a state that borders her home in Massachusetts.

Sanders reacts to the cheers at a rally and campaign concert at the University of New Hampshire a day before the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Durham, New Hampshire (Mike Segar / Reuters)

As Sanders advances, the moderates are struggling to unite behind a candidate. After essentially tying with Sanders for first place in Iowa, Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, 38, began his day as the favorite centrist. But Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was presenting a strong commitment to the same voters.

Having predicted that he would "take a hit,quot; in New Hampshire after a distant fourth place in Iowa, Biden was essentially giving up the state. He was traveling to South Carolina on Tuesday when he bet on a good performance later this month driven by the support of black voters.

More than a year after the Democrats began announcing their presidential nominations, the party is struggling to unite behind a message or a messenger in their desperate quest to defeat Trump. That raised the risks of the New Hampshire primary elections, as voters weighed whether the candidates were too liberal, too moderate or too inexperienced, vulnerabilities that could be advantageous for Trump in November.

& # 39; Politically ill as we know her & # 39;

Some candidates sought to undermine the importance of the New Hampshire elections, but history suggested otherwise. No Democrat has become the presidential candidate of the party without finishing first or second in New Hampshire.

On the last day of the campaign, many voters said they were still struggling to make a decision. Betty-Joy Roy, a 64-year-old activity director at an assisted living facility in Manchester, said she decided only on Monday to vote for Sanders.

"I'm tired of politics as we know it, and I'm ready for someone who can do something," he said. "It was between him and Biden. It was costing me a lot but I think we need a change."

"I am hesitant between Amy, Pete and Elizabeth," said Niki Navarro, a hostess of a busy restaurant in downtown Manchester, Monday night.

Navarro also said he would support "who is good enough to face Trump."

The Democrats were closely monitoring how many people submitted to Tuesday's contest. The New Hampshire secretary of state predicted record participation, but if that did not materialize, the Democrats would face the possibility of diminishing enthusiasm after a relatively weak performance in Iowa last week and rising numbers of Trump polls.

Pete Buttigieg, Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and her husband Chasten attend a campaign event in Exeter, New Hampshire (Eric Thayer / Reuters)

Trump, campaigning in New Hampshire on Monday night, tried to inject chaos into the process. The Republican president suggested that conservative-trend voters could affect the state’s primary Democratic results, although only registered Democrats and unregistered voters with none of the parties can participate in the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primaries.

"I heard that many Republicans will vote tomorrow for the weakest possible candidate of the Democrats," Trump said Monday. "My only problem is that I am trying to find out who is their weakest candidate. I think everyone is weak."

Serious bet for Biden, Warren

Biden, and the establishment wing of the Democratic Party, may have more to lose in New Hampshire if the former two-term vice president performs poorly in a second consecutive primary election. Biden has won the overwhelming participation of endorsements of elected officials across the country as party leaders seek a relatively "safe,quot; candidate to compete against Trump.

But things are changing.

The president of the New Hampshire Chamber, Steve Shurtleff, who backed Biden less than a month ago, talked about him over the weekend as if he had already been removed from the contest.

"I hope the vice president does well, and I hope he can move forward, but it's hard to say," Shurtleff said in an interview. "The sad thing for me personally is that he is such an excellent person."

Biden talks with his followers at a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire (Carlos Barria / Reuters)

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign sought to project New Hampshire as a small step on the road to the presidential nomination, with contests in more diverse states that grant more delegates, including Nevada and South Carolina, where Biden hopes to retain his advantage among the minority voters. .

"Regardless of what happens on Tuesday, we plan to move on," said Biden's chief advisor, Symone Sanders.

The bets were also terrible for Warren in a contest right next to his home in Massachusetts. She has positioned herself as a conventional alternative to Bernie Sanders, but suddenly she looks at him and Buttigieg while Klobuchar struggles to take away female support.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren speaking at a campaign town hall in Lebanon, New Hampshire, United States (Brian Snyder / Reuters)

Warren released an afternoon memo to minimize the results of New Hampshire. Campaign manager Roger Lau described a "path to victory,quot; through more than 30 states in which the campaign has paid staff on the ground by highlighting the alleged weaknesses in Democratic Warren rivals.

Sanders predicts an absolute victory

Buttigieg, young and inexperienced in government beyond the mayor's office, is trying to emerge as the leading Biden alternative for the moderate wing of his party. He has aggressively courted moderate, independent Democrats and what he calls "future former Republicans,quot; while trying to forge a winning coalition, as he did in Iowa, where he ended up in a close tie with Sanders leading the way.

In the days leading up to Tuesday's primary, Buttigieg has suffered a growing attack from Biden and Klobuchar, who took advantage of their lack of experience. And from the left, Sanders attacked Buttigieg's dependence on large dollar donors, which caused "Wall Street Pete,quot; teasing from Sanders supporters.

Sanders has been one of the only candidates to explicitly predict victory in New Hampshire, where he defeated Hillary Clinton by more than 20 percentage points four years ago.

Students cheer on a band playing at a campaign rally for Sanders at the University of New Hampshire in Durham (Mike Segar / Reuters)

Sanders spent the eve of the primary courting his most passionate followers, the young voters, on two university campuses. At a rally Monday night in an arena on the campus of the University of New Hampshire, a band raised the crowd with a version of "My Generation,quot; from The Who, before Sanders and representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a leading figure among the young progressive, took the stage.

"Brothers and sisters, we are making history in this campaign," Sanders said at an event in Hudson.

After New Hampshire, the center of political attention shifts to Nevada, where Democrats will hold caucus on February 22. However, several candidates, including Warren and Sanders, plan to visit states in the next few days that vote Super Tuesday, indicating they are in the race. long-term.

With additional reports from Ben Piven in New Hampshire.