Most recent weather: Punchestown off | Racing news





Snow in the races

Tuesday's reorganized meeting in Punchestown was suspended due to snow.

The event was to be held on Sunday, but the flash floods forced its cancellation and the card was reorganized.

However, the meeting, which was highlighted by the BoyleSports Grand National Trial Handicap Chase, has again been ruined by the weather.

The track tweeted: "After a heavy snowfall and more snowfall forecasts, the track in Punchestown is now unfit to compete and the installation scheduled for today has been canceled."

Thursday's cards in Kelso and Fontwell are also under threat, with inspections on both tracks.

According to reports, Kelso is flooded with places and officials will evaluate the track at 2 p.m., and Fontwell will check the conditions at 4 p.m., since the course currently cannot be tracked.

Hereford inspect

Hereford will have to pass an inspection at 8 am on race day for Wednesday's meeting to continue.

With the card programmed in Wetherby already canceled, Hereford must organize the only jumping action in Britain.

However, it is reported that the course cannot be traced at present, with winter showers also a possibility before competing.

The song tweeted: "The march is heavy but currently it cannot be tracked in places with stagnant water after a 9 mm rain yesterday. Forecast for the possibility of winter rains today and during the night. Inspection at 8 am tomorrow ".