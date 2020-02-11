More than 2,000 dead in the reconstruction mission of Afghanistan: Agency | News

Attacks on reconstruction missions in Afghanistan have left more than 2,200 dead and nearly 3,000 injured since 2002, according to an official US report published on Tuesday.

The Human Cost report came when at least six people, including civilians, died in an explosion in the first major attack in the capital city, Kabul, in months.

Between April 2002 and the end of last year, 2,214 people died out of combat, said John Sopko, the Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan (SIGAR). He said 284 Americans were among those killed.

The evaluation is the first to focus only on reconstruction operations: restoring infrastructure and institutions, building hospitals and schools, as well as military or civilian training, and not on combat missions against the Taliban or other armed groups in the country.

Nor does it take into account attacks on US bases or attacks on civilian targets, said Sopko, instructed by the United States Congress to monitor the use of US funds in Afghanistan.

Afghans suffered the most casualties, with 131 soldiers and 1,447 civilians killed while working in operations to rebuild their country.

Of the 284 Americans killed, 216 were soldiers and 68 civilians, said the inspector general, adding that 100 nationals from several coalition nations engaged in Afghanistan were also killed, as well as 124 third-country nationals.

"For years, SIGAR has made a considerable effort to track the financial costs of reconstruction and stabilization activities in Afghanistan. However, so far there has been a small effort to track human costs (the number of people killed, injured or kidnapped) to perform these activities

"This has left politicians with an incomplete picture of the true cost of our efforts in Afghanistan," Sopko said.

The violent attacks jumped to record levels in the last quarter of 2019, SIGAR said, even as Washington and the Taliban continue to discuss a possible deal that would see US troops begin to leave, in exchange for security guarantees.