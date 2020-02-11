Monica and her ex-husband Shannon Brown supposedly reconcile and wear their rings again

Instagram

According to reports, the success creator of & # 39; Boy Is Mine & # 39; and the former Los Angeles Lakers player enjoy a meal together only a few months after their divorce is finalized.

Monica and ex-husband Shannon Brown According to reports, I've been back together. The couple sparked rumors of reconciliation after they were seen eating together and their rings were on their fingers again.

The couple supposedly enjoys a meal with a couple of friends. Their faces were not shown in the publication, but one of the men had the same tattoo on his hand as Shannon while the other two were Pharrell Williams Y Chad Hugo.

Monica uses her ring again

It is rumored that the separated couple reconnected after the sudden death of their former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant. The late NBA star and his wife Vanessa were among the guests at their wedding in 2011.

Monica took a picture with The Neptunes that day

In fact, Twitter was filled with stories about men who approached their ex-boyfriends after Kobe passed away last month. Among the prayers and condolences for the basketball player and his family, there were many screenshots of people seeking emotional support.

One wrote: "Kobe has just died. Make me really notice life, regardless of money or status. I want you to be happy. I hope you are well. I am sorry I moved you away. I did not mean all that horrible. I swear by my grandfather and aunt dead. I just say that because I was hurt. I love you always. "

Man reaching his ex after the death of Kobe Bryant

Monica first met Shannon when she was looking for someone to interpret the love interest in her music video "Love All Over Me." Later they got engaged and married in secret in November 2010, just a few months after their first meeting.

She kept the secret of her marriage until 2011. She gave birth to her first child together in 2013. After eight years of marriage, she filed for divorce in March 2019. Her divorce was finalized in October and she restored her maiden name, Arnold.

When he announced the separation, he insisted that there was no third party in his marriage. "The problem was not someone else, but in the times that I experienced that, I definitely acted harshly," he said. "So that part of the growth has been good. The fact that he hurt me repeatedly allowed me to say: & # 39; Well, how do you deal with the pain? & # 39;"