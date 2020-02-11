MLB commissioner Rob Manfred seems to hate baseball

%MINIFYHTMLfbb6c8141fa2960e3a3585e4bdb8960e11% %MINIFYHTMLfbb6c8141fa2960e3a3585e4bdb8960e12%

With each new and crazy proposal to change the Major League Baseball, I inevitably come to the same conclusion: Rob Manfred sure seems that baseball in its traditional sense is absolutely abhorrent.

Nor did I reach that conclusion lightly.

Although it has become modern in recent years to question the commissioner's love for the game, accuse him of intentionally trying to destroy every tradition and build a new mutated version of the sport, it has been easy to dismiss such shots as merely hyperbolic. But, as spring training begins and the 2020 season begins, I find it increasingly evident that these accusations have at least some merit.

Before arriving at the latest Manfred Team banger proposal, let's examine again the evidence that existed before this week. Since around 2017, the commissioner has apparently made his mission to inform people that baseball, as it exists now, is not attractive. The games take too long. There is not enough action. There is too much downtime. There are too many strikeouts. Too many home runs. We need a nod clock. We need to put a runner at second base to start additional entries. We need to make relief pitchers face at least three batters. We need to kill a lot of minor league teams.

All have carried the same misconception, only with variable volumes: THE BASEBALL IS IN PROBLEMS!

Which brings us to Monday, when the news of a new proposal that would eliminate not only baseball's postseason format, but the way in which the teams approach the regular season came. The new plan would essentially allow half of the teams to reach the playoffs and include a silly reality television component to determine clashes. The idea is that more teams in the hunt would create more drama and more fan interest, which means more teams would spend money, which means more teams would earn money. The proposal, reported by the New York Post, does not name Manfred directly, but is responsible for ensuring that ideas like this are closed.

BERNSTEIN: Why wouldn't a new playoff proposal lead to more expenses?

As the change progresses, it would be difficult to be more drastic. This is not an idea of ​​someone who thinks MLB is in a good place. This is an idea of ​​someone who sees a significant, unprecedented shake that breaks identity as a critical component to make the sport more attractive to the masses.

I will stop to recognize that baseball is not without major defects: theft of illegal posters, the low remuneration of minor leagues, the manipulation of service time, the lack of commercialization of players, silly blocking rules and more. It seems that focusing on any or all of them would have a better long-term success in the growth of the game than flying the semi-traditional postseason approach. And there are also legitimate issues to discuss about attendance, ticket prices and the television audience. But this renewed idea of ​​the postseason of reality television is an instinctive attempt at a "solution,quot; that is not necessary.

I will stop again to say that postseason adjustments have always been part of baseball history. There was the advent of the divisional game in 1969, the expansion of the league championship series from five to seven games, the addition of a wild card for the 1994 season and the addition of a second wild card for the 2012 season. It could be argued that those changes were more palpable because they were gradual. But imagine if MLB had presented them all at once. That's something Manfred's latest plan does.

But here is something that cannot be overlooked: apart from Manfred and some related media, nobody, ANYONE, is asking for any of this. Most fans, most players and most members of the media do not regret the pace of the game (although the duration of the game is a different theme), too many home runs or the need to bomb the postseason. This comes mainly from the league office.

I will stop for the third time to say that I am not a guy who stands up from the grass and thinks that baseball should never change. I have even proposed some changes to the rules that I think might work. I'm even open to adjust the postseason because I think fans will generally adapt to anything. But there are gradual adjustments and assaults on the sport itself. This playoff proposal leans towards the last category.

FAGAN: Here's a better approach to adjust the MLB postseason

In addition to claims that this or other changes would make baseball more exciting or more attractive, the real objective, of course, is to put more money in the MLB coffers. More specifically, the chests of Manfred bosses: the 30 owners of the team. So, in one respect, one could argue that Manfred is just trying to do his job. But the problem is that the playoff proposal and everyone else seems only destined to make money and not further About improving the game. In the Manfred era there has always been a cold and commercial approach, apparently without regard to tradition or what baseball fans really like or want. Apparently there is no love for the game itself, just a desire to use the game as a starting point to find ways to fill the pockets. It is money above all. It is not that this has not always been the case, but I suppose other commissioners were more patient in their approach or simply better to hide their intentions.

So, given all this, I find it hard to believe that Rob Manfred doesn't have at least some disdain, or maybe just intense apathy, for the sport he supervises. He seems to look into the vast panorama of the big leagues and see more harm than good, more bitter than sweet, more money opportunities than pleasure. Baseball has not improved. You could argue that it has made it worse. And with each new idea, it is easy to imagine a wider chasm.