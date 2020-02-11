Minnesota Census Works for the 2020 Census – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc010d79c71a08b64d1479962db84b03011% %MINIFYHTMLc010d79c71a08b64d1479962db84b03012%

& # 39; Start making plans now & # 39 ;: hydrologists see warning signs of large spring floodsLast year's record precipitation, in addition to winter snowfall, has flood watchers on high alert, and many consider flood insurance.

Minnesota weather: the weekend storm throws up to 12 inches of snow in southern MinnesotaUp News Info meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the snow should start moving southwest of the state at approximately 9 p.m.