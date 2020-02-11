Minneapolis police confiscate 11 guns and methamphetamine from Spring Lake Park Home – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The SWAT team in Anoka County confiscated 11 guns and about 3 grams of methamphetamine in a house in Spring Lake Park last month. Now, a 37-year-old man has been accused of possession of a firearm by an ineligible person and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a criminal complaint, the Minneapolis Police Department received a notice from a confidential informant that Dustin Joseph Otis was selling methamphetamine at his home.

The SWAT team of Anoka County executed a house raid order on Pleasant View Drive NE in Spring Lake Park on January 24. Otis was not at home at that time.

Inside, police say they found a safe with 10 weapons and ammunition, along with 2.7 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, in a bar in the basement. Another gun was found attached by a magnet to the bedside table in the master bedroom.

A police statement says that Otis later admitted that the weapons were his, claiming he used them to hunt. Police say he initially denied knowing about methamphetamine in the house, but then admitted that he knew he was in the basement.

Otis had previously been convicted of making terrorist threats last July. Under the charge of illegal possession of a firearm, he now faces up to 15 years and / or a fine of up to $ 30,000.