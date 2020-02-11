Milwaukee Bucks add veteran striker Marvin Williams | NBA News

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed veteran striker Marvin Williams.

Currently in his fifteenth NBA season, Williams averaged 6.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 41 games with the Charlotte Hornets this season while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from the three-point range.

The 6-foot-8-inch striker played in 429 games (348 starts) in the last six seasons with Charlotte, where he averaged 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.1 minutes per game.

Originally selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the second overall selection in the 2005 NBA Draft, the 33-year-old has played in 1,055 career games, making 828 starts, with Atlanta (2005-12), Utah (2012-14) and Charlotte (2014-20).

Image:

Williams spent six seasons in Charlotte



He has career averages of 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28.3 minutes per game. The North Carolina product is a professional 44.3 percent shooter from the field with a 36.2 percent mark from the three-point range.

Williams has also appeared in 49 playoff games throughout his career with the Hawks and Hornets. In the postseason action, Williams averages 7.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game.

Williams will use the number 20 for the Bucks. The Milwaukee list now has 17 players.

The Bucks resigned from Dragan Bender to open a place on Williams' list.

Bender appeared in seven games with the Bucks this season and averaged 3.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.0 minutes per game.

He also played in 13 games (all starts) for the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League this season and had averages of 20.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

The 7-foot eave was originally signed by the Bucks on July 30, 2019.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.