Milla Jovovich's heart hurts because the newborn daughter has been entering and leaving the hospital all week

The newborn daughter of the actress & # 39; Resident Evil & # 39; and her husband Paul W.S. Anderson has undergone antibody testing at days of age for suffering a "severe case of jaundice."

Jovovich mileThe newborn daughter Osian suffers from a "severe case of jaundice," according to the actress / model.

The 44-year-old girl received her daughter with her husband. Paul W.S. Anderson on February 2, 2020 and, in a new Instagram post, he revealed that the boy had entered and left the hospital for tests.

Next to a sweet photo of the middle daughter, Dashiel, four, while giving a bottle to her little sister, Milla explained: "I had to supplement with breast milk extracted because Osian has a severe case of jaundice that has not been able to kick, so we've been going in and out of the hospital all week and they said that the more milk you eat, the faster they will take them out. "

"But she falls asleep so fast that she breastfeeds that we have had to bottle feed her so she can get as much as possible."

Milla continued: "The poor woman has so many small scratches on her heels where they have drawn blood for analysis for antibodies, it hurts to think about that. But I hope that the blood test you did today shows that you are better."

Child jaundice is a common condition and causes a yellow discoloration of the baby's skin and eyes. It is usually treated with regular feeding.

It was Milla and her husband's 12-year-old daughter, Paul, Ever who broke the news that she had a new sister in an Instagram post, and the star then confessed: "Without my knowledge, @evergaboanderson spilled the beans on the new baby yesterday, what makes this & # 39; old news & # 39; "like"The fifth element"Star shared his own happy post.