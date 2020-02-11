Michelle Obama says her marriage to Barack has been much better since her daughters went to college. Here is why!

Michelle and Barack Obama seem to be enjoying their new life alone while their two daughters are in college. Naturally, when they had to send them, there were tears involved, but in the end, it was for the best in regards to their marriage.

The former first lady revealed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey that her marriage to Barack has only improved since Sasha and Malia went to college.

%MINIFYHTMLd907bfb07c978c03bcd3e8556bbabac211% %MINIFYHTMLd907bfb07c978c03bcd3e8556bbabac212%

Parents have had much more time to "see each other again,quot; since they became empty nests and that could not be better for their romance.

Michelle chatted with the famous television personality at the Brooklyn stop of the Oprah 2020 & # 39; s Vision: Your Life in Focus tour and talked about her family and other quite personal topics.

As you know, Malia, 21, is already in her third year at Harvard, while Sasha, 18, has just started her university life at the University of Michigan.

Naturally, that means a lot of change for parents as much as it was for daughters, but since they are now alone, they can freely focus on each other and that has greatly helped their marriage.

Not only that, but they even have a new home to enjoy with each other, since they bought a $ 11.75 million mansion at Martha's Vineyard in December, so it probably feels like they were newly married again in these days!

Ad

‘Parenting takes up a lot of emotional space. Raising a family together is a difficult thing. Take a toll. But if you are with the person, if you know why you are with her. Understand that there was a friendship and a base … You can have chunks of difficult times and if that is how you define your marriage for those difficult times, then you will lose the truth of what is really there & # 39; & # 39 ;, Michelle told Oprah during the interview.



Post views:

0 0