One day after Oscar-winning actor Michael Douglas buried his 103-year-old father, interim Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, he was in Wisconsin for the opening of the second campaign office of presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg in the state. Douglas spoke with Bloomberg's supporters at the opening, and revealed that some of Kirk's last words were in support of the presidential campaign of the former mayor of New York.

"I don't know if he was pulling my leg or not, but one of the last words he said in the hospital, when he came and saw me, asked me to lean close to him, and I leaned closer." to him and he said: & # 39; Mike can do it & # 39; "Douglas told Bloomberg supporters, according to WKOW.

Douglas, 75, said his father was excited when Bloomberg announced his presidential candidacy on November 24, and agrees with his father that Bloomberg is the candidate with "a proven track record."

Douglas said Bloomberg has done more as a private citizen and as mayor than most congressmen, senators and other elected officials. He added that Bloomberg is a "great, great guy."

Douglas also called this a "weird, weird moment," and explained that he hadn't felt that way since John Kennedy. He also noted that Bloomberg has separated his candidacy for president from his private businesses, which was something that "other people,quot; had not done, an obvious blow to President Trump.

Douglas said the Bloomberg company multiplied its value fourfold when he was mayor of New York City, so "he is doing something right."

Michael Douglas publicly announced in January that he was supporting Michael Bloomberg's candidacy, calling him "one of the best candidates in the history of our elections."

In response, President Trump's campaign representative Anna Kelly told Tthe Milwaukee Sentinel that despite Bloomberg's desperate efforts to gain relevance in the 2020 presidential elections, he cannot hide from "the socialist policies that made him a failed mayor."

Kelly added that Bloomberg's attempts to control all aspects of citizens' lives, from policies against the Second Amendment to the regulation of the size of soft drinks, derive directly from the "playbook of the great socialist government."



