Miao Lin accused of sex trafficking at the St. Paul hotel – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Chinese citizen is accused of trafficking in persons in the Twin Cities.

Miao Lin, 40, faces a charge of engaging in sex trafficking, court documents filed this week in the Ramsey County program.

According to a criminal complaint, police found Lin last Thursday at the Days Inn in St. Paul while investigating a prostitution operation.

Investigators say an online sex ad with Asian women included the hotel's University Avenue address. Police sent a text message to the number with an undercover phone and set a time for the meeting.

Police found Lin at the hotel carrying a bag full of empty condom wrappers, according to the complaint. Police spoke with two women, one of whom said that a "bad person,quot; forced her to be at the hotel.

After searching Lin's hotel rooms and car, investigators found Lins' Chinese passport and almost $ 20,000 in cash in the women's bags. Police also discovered that meetings at the hotel were being organized off-site.

If convicted of the sex trafficking charge, Lin faces up to 15 years in prison.