Miami star Nikki Natural is startled after calling Trina "B *** h"

VH1

That is not the only fight that appears in the & # 39; LHH & # 39; & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: the star of New York & # 39; Kimbella can be seen fighting with Yandy Smith and accusing her of being fake.

Up News Info –

The last episode of "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"It was undeniably fire. The episode, which aired on Monday, February 10, saw Trina and newcomer Nikki Natural get into a fight after the latter called Trina "b *** h" during the altercation.

The heated moment began after Trina gave Nikki the opportunity to audition for a camp / tour camp according to Nikki's ex-boyfriend. Daddy TrickIn spite of the opportunity, Nikki made tantrums when Trina asked him to do a rap battle to secure a place on his tour. She started cursing everyone and that made Trina bother and kick Nikki out of the place.

%MINIFYHTML700bbcdf08d09c8770d4af035586147111% %MINIFYHTML700bbcdf08d09c8770d4af035586147112%

Without stopping there, Nikki was involved in an ugly fight with a cast member Sukihana. Trina tried to calm Nikki but finally lost her temper once Nikki shouted their names. She was about to attack Trina while shouting: "I'm going to shout your a **!"

However, she was stopped by her security team. While they were in a shouting match, the other ladies, who were sitting together before, stood up, jumped at Nikki and hell broke loose.

Nikki apparently did not stop trying to fight Trina. She tried to leave the security team, although her attempt was in vain when she fell.

<br />

"Nikki called Trina a b *** h?!? DRAG That H **! #LHHMIA," commented a fan in the clip of the chaotic moment. "Nikki Natural, you are a disrespectful lily that lies can not rap b *** h. How dare you run in Trina #LHHMIA," added another.

"Bruh Trina became serious when Nikki called her to hell. Nikki was not prepared in any way for what Trina was about to offer. The Queen of the South, also known as Da Baddest B *** h, really it would hurt the caller. Or didn't they see Trina at Walmart that time? #LHHMIA, "said a fan.

That was not the only fight that appeared in the "LHH" franchise that aired that night. Monday's episode of "Love and Hip Hop: New York" Mountain range Kimbella fight with Yandy Smith and accused her of being false.

In a confessional, Kim called Yandy a "fake friend," "a fake person" and a "fake businesswoman." He seemed to be unable to control his anger when he threw his drink at Yandy when everyone was with other cast members.

<br />

Watching the episode, fans collectively criticized Kim for being jealous of Yandy. “Kimbella, girl, bye. You find yourself as a bitter and jealous bitch. Were you holding back all that anger towards yandy for YEARS? That means you were never a true friend as you say. #LHHNY, "said one.

"Yandy has had enough of Kimbella! Please drag her down lmaooooo Kim knows she's only famous for Juelz and the many, many artists she slept with. Yandy didn't have to do any of that and she's smart. Girl, just admit that you're jealous of Yandy and move on. #LHHNY, "said someone else.